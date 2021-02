HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Senior Advisor Lindsey Mauldin will hold a press conference today to provide an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s positivity rate has been steadily declining and now sits at 8.6% as of February 4.

There has been 1.3 million vaccinations in the state so far.

The conference is set to begin at 2:30 PM and the live stream will be available on this story.