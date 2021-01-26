Department of Labor & Industry to provide an update on Pandemic Unemployment programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jennifer Berrier, Acting Secretary for the Department of Labor and Industry, will provide an update on the recent Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) changes in Pennsylvania.

Both programs were recently restarted as a part of the federal CARES Act extensions, and many people have seen a gap in the extra compensation due to delays at the federal level of funding distribution.

PUA assists workers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 who are not eligible for other unemployment compensation programs. PEUC provides additional weeks of benefits to workers who have exhausted their Unemployment Compensation benefits. Together, these programs provided payments to more than half a million Pennsylvanians.

