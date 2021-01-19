Deputy Secretary of Health Cindy Findley to discuss changes to the COVID-19 vaccine plan in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Health Deputy Secretary of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, and head of the COVID-19 vaccine task force, Cindy Findley will hold a press conference Tuesday to announce the expansion of vaccine distribution and changes to the COVID-19 vaccine plan.

Findley is the acting replacement for former PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who on Tuesday was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The press conference is set to begin at 12 PM, and the live stream will be available on this story.