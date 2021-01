HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine held a press conference Friday to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

They stressed the importance of patience to individuals as they oversee the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also stressed the importance of individuals continuing to follow the mitigation efforts put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and mask-wearing.