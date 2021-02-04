First Lady Frances Wolf to lead discussion around importance of archiving pandemic experience

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s First Lady Frances Wolf will lead a discussion today around the importance of archiving the COVID-19 pandemic experience.

The first lady will be joined by Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission Executive Director Andrea Lowery, State Library Director Sarah Greene, Pennsylvania State Archivist Tyler Stump and Rare Collections Librarian Mike Lear.

The conversation is the first in a series titled The Bigger Picture, an extension of One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views that hones in on the various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting this extraordinary moment to the broader community.

The discussion is set to begin at 12 PM and the stream will be available on this story.