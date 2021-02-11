Gov. Wolf and Dept. of Aging to discuss efforts to assist the elderly community get the COVID-19 vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Secretary Robert Torres of the Department of Aging will hold a press conference today to share how community-based solutions are helping Pennsylvanians 65+ access the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Pa. Department of Health recently launched Your Turn, a program designed to help people know when they are eligible to get the vaccine.
Pennsylvania has seen difficulties with the vaccine rollout, and currently is ranked 43rd in the country in the percentage of vaccines distributed (63.09%.)
