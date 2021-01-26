Gov. Wolf and his administration to provide update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, Acting Interim Physician General Dr. Wendy Braund and PEMA Director Randy Padfield will hold a virtual press conference today to provide an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

They will focus on the state’s strategic distribution of the vaccine and encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.

COVID-19 cases have seen a decline recently, with the latest statewide percent positivity rate totaling 10.5%.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 PM and the live stream will be available on this story.

