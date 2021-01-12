Gov. Wolf and his administration will provide updates on COVID-19 vaccine and testing efforts in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will be joined by several members of his administration as well as a doctor from Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center to provide an update on Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing efforts.

Wolf will be joined by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff, and Dr. Cynthia Chuang, chief of the Division of General Internal Medicine at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Levine announced in a press conference yesterday that Pennsylvania is still in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution. It is not yet known when the next phase is set to begin.

The press conference is set to begin at 2 PM, and the live stream will be available on this story.