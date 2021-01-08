HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a press conference Friday to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
They will discuss the state’s vaccine plan and encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.
The press conference is set to start at 2 PM, and the live stream will be available on this story.
TOP STORIES
- Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Levine to give update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania
- 2-year-old girl brings joy with online baking show
- Former Texas mayoral candidate identified as woman bragging about breaking into Pelosi’s office
- Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
- Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines