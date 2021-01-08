Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Levine to give update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf during a coronavirus press conference alongside Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine (middle) before press conferences were held virtually to maintain social distancing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a press conference Friday to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

They will discuss the state’s vaccine plan and encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.

The press conference is set to start at 2 PM, and the live stream will be available on this story.