HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will hold a press conference today with PA Senate and House Democratic leaders to discuss efforts to help businesses who have been affected by COVID-19.

With the latest stimulus package, the Paycheck Protection Program was revived and small businesses can soon expect some relief from the Federal Government.

The press conference is currently scheduled to begin at 2 PM, and the live stream will be available on this story.