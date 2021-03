HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will hold a press conference today to highlight the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program and the efforts to distribute funds to affected business owners.

This announcement comes a day after Wolf lifted some of the COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including lifting out-of-state travel restrictions and raising indoor and outdoor maximum capacities.

The press conference is set to begin at 1 PM.