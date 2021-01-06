Governor Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to hold a press conference to discuss the 2020 election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar will be joined by Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt to provide an update on the 2020 election and “debunk baseless accusations that undermine our nation’s democracy.”

This comes a day after a clash during the swearing-in ceremony in the State Senate which saw Republicans refusing to seat Senator-elect Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny) over mail-in ballot issues. This led to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman being ousted by the Republican majority.

Gov. Wolf responded to this incident, saying “Republicans in Pennsylvania and nationally have spread disinformation and used it to subvert the democratic process. Sen. Jim Brewster rightfully won the 45th Senate District, but Senate Republicans are ignoring the voters in the district and refusing to swear him in as Senator. This is a shameful power grab that disgraces the institution.”

The press conference will be held at 12 PM today, and the live stream will be available on this story.