Governor Wolf to hold press conference to call for minimum wage increase in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will hold a virtual press conference today to call for an increase on the minimum wage in Pennsylvania.

The minimum wage in Pennsylvania currently sits at $7.25, equivalent to the federal minimum wage that was set in 2009.

Gov. Wolf will be joined by Senator Christine Tartaglione, Representative Patty Kim and Little Amps Coffee CEO Peter Leonard. They will discuss the importance of raising the state’s minimum wage to help workers struggling with poverty wages and to strengthen the economy.

The press conference is set to begin at 1 PM, and the live stream will be available on this story.