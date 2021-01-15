Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse to hold his weekly discussion, topic is the 2021 PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse has held weekly discussions every Friday on his Facebook page during the coronavirus pandemic. The weekly program is held to provide updates on the pandemic and other news in Harrisburg.

This week’s topic is the 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show. It is being held virtually this year due to COVID-19.

Papenfuse will be joined by Sharon Myers, Executive Director at Farm Show Complex & Expo Center, Alyssa Neff, Reporter and Historian at PA State 4-H Council, and Shannon Powers, Press Secretary at Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The discussion is set to begin at 12 PM today, and the live stream will be available on this story.