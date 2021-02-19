Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse to lead a discussion on construction projects around the city

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse will hold another edition of his “Community Conversations” today. The series is held weekly and is used to discuss a different topic around the city of Harrisburg.

This week’s topic is the multiple construction projects happening around the city. Papenfuse will be joined by Jonathan Bowser, Managing Partner at Integrated Development Partners Inc; Erica Bryce, Partner at Midtown Redevelopment LLP; Derek Dilks, Director of Real Estate Development at Mowery Construction; Bradley Jones, President/CEO at Harristown Enterprises Inc; Ryan Sanders, Principal at RB Development LLC to discuss the different projects.

The conversation will be held on the city of Harrisburg’s Facebook page. The stream is set to begin at 12 PM, and the live stream will be available above.