LIVE NOW: First Lady Frances Wolf holding part three of COVID-19 conversations

First Lady Frances Wolf will host a virtual conversation today discussing mental health, trauma and equity in the time of COVID-19. The first lady will be joined by Kristen Houser, Deputy Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; Porcha Johnson, CEO and Founder of Black Girl Health; Dan Jurman, Executive Director of Governor Wolf’s Office of Advocacy and Reform; and David Saunders, Director of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity.

This is the third conversation in a series titled The Bigger Picture, an extension of One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views, that hones in on various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting this extraordinary moment to the broader community.  

