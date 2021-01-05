LIVE NOW: Pennsylvania lawmakers to be sworn-in Tuesday at State Capitol

Live Streams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Election season has came and passed and Tuesday is the day set to swear in the new group of lawmakers as they begin their new terms in office.

The swearing-in ceremony comes with some controversy, however, with Senate Republicans fighting back over the election of Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny), arguing that there were several mail-in ballots that were not dated and should not count. If a court rules that these ballots cannot count, Brewster will lose the election to his Republican opponent. Brewster’s swearing-in will be delayed until a court ruling can be given on the matter.

The ceremony is set to begin at 12 PM Tuesday. The Senators will be sworn-in in four different groups to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The live stream will be available on this story.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss