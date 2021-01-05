LIVE NOW: Pennsylvania lawmakers to be sworn-in Tuesday at State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Election season has came and passed and Tuesday is the day set to swear in the new group of lawmakers as they begin their new terms in office.

The swearing-in ceremony comes with some controversy, however, with Senate Republicans fighting back over the election of Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny), arguing that there were several mail-in ballots that were not dated and should not count. If a court rules that these ballots cannot count, Brewster will lose the election to his Republican opponent. Brewster’s swearing-in will be delayed until a court ruling can be given on the matter.

The ceremony is set to begin at 12 PM Tuesday. The Senators will be sworn-in in four different groups to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The live stream will be available on this story.