Pennsylvania Senate Democrats to hold press conference regarding Republicans refusing to swear in Allegheny Co. Senator-elect

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans have indicated that they do not intend to swear newly-elected Senator Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny) during the ceremony on Tuesday, January 5.

Senate Democrats will be holding a press conference Monday at 5 PM to discuss the actions they plan to take in reaction to this news.

Senators will be able to answer questions on the legal process, Senator Brewster’s previous wins at the ballot box and in the courtroom, as well as the longer term pattern of Republican behavior to subvert democratic processes in Pennsylvania.

The live stream will be available on this story at 5 PM.