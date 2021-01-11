Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine to provide update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a press conference Monday to provide an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
We are approaching the period after the holidays that will provide insight as to whether or not mitigation efforts were successful in helping slow the surge of COVID-19.
The press conference is set to begin at 11:30 AM, and the live stream will be available on this story.
