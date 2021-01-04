HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. She will urge Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe, including social distancing and wearing masks.

This update comes as some restrictions were lifted as of 8 AM on Monday. These restrictions were put in place in an attempt to help curb the spread of COVID-19 over the holidays. There has been a massive surge in cases over the last few months, and many were worried that holiday travel could cause a major increase in that surge. It is still too early to know if these restrictions were successful.

Dr. Levine will hold a press conference at 11:30 AM, and the live stream will be available on this story.