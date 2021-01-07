LIVE NOW: Wolf Administration to give COVID-19 update and update recommendations for schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will hold a press conference to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. She will be joined by the Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega, who will provide updates to instructional model recommendations.

This comes on the same day as it was announced that the first case of the new COVID-19 variant was discovered in Pennsylvania. It was discovered in an individual from Dauphin County who had a known international exposure.

The press conference is set to begin at 11:15 AM, and the live stream will be available on this story.