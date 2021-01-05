Wolf Administration to give update on COVID-19 contact tracing and testing efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration will hold a press conference on Tuesday to give an update on COVID-19 contact tracing and testing efforts.

Director of Testing and Contact Tracing, Michael Huff, and Senior Advisor on Contact Tracing for the Department of Health, Lindsey Mauldin, will hold a virtual press conference to give the update.

The conference is set to begin at 2 PM, and the live stream will be available on this story.

