LIVE NOW: Wolf Administration to outline statewide snowstorm response and COVID-19 vaccine delivery status

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PEMA Director Randy Padfield, State Meteorologist Jeff Jumper, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula and Department of Health Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin will hold a press conference today to outline the state’s response to the snowstorm.

They will also provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine delivery status. Many hospitals in the area have noted that they did not receive their expect vaccine shipment this week due to the weather.

The press conference is set to begin at 12:30 PM, and the live stream will be available above.