HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula and PEMA Director Randy Padfield will provide an update on response to the winter storm moving through Pennsylvania throughout the day and overnight, and the weather’s effect on vaccine distribution.

Most areas of the Midstate are expected to see eight to 14 inches of snow throughout Monday into Tuesday morning.

The live stream is set to begin at 3 PM and the live stream will be available on this story.