Liver Health Webchat

Have a question about Liver Health?

Experts from Penn State Hershey will available to discuss the function of the liver, common diseases of the liver – such as liver cirrhosis and liver cancers, and discuss medical and surgical treatments.





Niraj Gusani, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Gusani is a Surgical Oncologist (Cancer Surgeon) who specializes in diseases of the liver, pancreas, bile ducts, and upper gastrointestinal tract. He serves as Director of the Program for Liver, Pancreas, & Foregut Tumors and the Outpatient Medical Director at the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute. He is Board Certified in Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He serves in leadership roles in the Penn State Hershey Faculty Organization and in the American College of Surgeons and the Association for Academic Surgery.

Karen L. Krok, M.D.

Dr. Krok is a Transplant Hepatologist and Medical Director of the Live Donor Liver Transplant Program. Dr. Krok did her undergraduate work locally at Franklin & Marshall College. She then proceeded to do medical school and her Internal Medicine training at The University of Pennsylvania. She completed her Gastroenterology fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital, where she stayed for an extra year for her Transplant Hepatology training. After her training she worked at The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania as a transplant hepatologist for many years before joining the GI division at the Hershey Medical Center.Dr. Krok’s clinical focus is hepatology, both transplant and non-transplant related. She has been involved in national grants for studying Live Donor Liver Transplant, Porto-Pulmonary Hypertension and Hepatopulmonary Syndrome. She is also the associate program director for the GI fellowship program.