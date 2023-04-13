Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
72°
WATCH NOW
abc27 News
Sign Up
Harrisburg
72°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Harrisburg News
Carlisle News
Lancaster News
Lebanon News
York News
Local Business Beat
abc27 Newsletter Signup
Summer in Pennsylvania
Al día con abc27
Consumer
Daybreak
Digital Originals
Something Good
National
Automotive
Top Stories
Dauphin County woman sentenced for attempted kidnapping, …
Top Stories
New Golf Galaxy location confirmed for Cumberland …
Are venomous snakes found in Pennsylvania?
Central Pennsylvania axe-throwing business can help …
Gallery
How to reverse Harrisburg and York transit ridership …
Video
PA Politics
This Week in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Senate Race 2024
PA State Supreme Court Race
Pennsylvania Election Results
Your Local Election HQ
Shapiro Administration
The Hill – PA Politics
Capitol Bureau Reporter – Dennis Owens
Top Stories
Chairmen of Pa. House Education Committee join This …
Video
Top Stories
Who’s running for Attorney General in Pennsylvania?
Top Stories
Who’s running for Senate in Pennsylvania?
Video
PA House Democrats pass HB 300, headed to GOP controlled …
Video
Is abortion a political winner or loser in Pennsylvania?
Video
Pennsylvania bill to charge fee to electric vehicle …
Video
abc27 Weather
Today’s Forecast
Closings and Delays
abc27 Weather Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Beyond the Forecast
Weather Wagers
Traffic
River Levels
Local Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
NFL Draft
Dirt Track Tuesday
Hershey Bears
Harrisburg Senators
Meet the abc27 Sports Team
Top Stories
Hershey Bears return home for Calder Cup after being …
Video
Top Stories
Central Pennsylvania axe-throwing business can help …
Gallery
Top Stories
J&S Classics Central PA Sprint Cars update
The faces behind little league baseball
Former Nationals prospect Nick Raquet making comeback …
Gallery
Harrisburg Senators lose 4 of 6 to New Hampshire …
Community
Community Calendar
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Gas Prices
Healthy Living
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mommy Minute
PA Lottery Results
Penn State Health Webchats
Pledge of Allegiance
Pocono Television Network
Pride Month
UPMC Webchats
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
We Salute You: Melvin Henry Sr.
Video
Dauphin County residents build community garden
Video
Al Día con abc27: Accidente en East Hanover Township, …
Video
We Salute You: Harry Henry
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Find Your Balance
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Studio Session: Calling Hours
Video
Top Stories
Father’s Day Grilling Bundle from Eleven Oaks Farm
Video
Top Stories
Fraud Watch: Elder Financial Abuse
Video
Nissin Foods Good Neighbor Scholarship Program
Video
Father’s Day Gift Ideas with Grace Gold
Video
“Poirot Investigates!” at Open Stage
Video
About Us
abc27 TV Schedule
Watch abc27 News Online
abc27 Newsletters
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs Near Me – Jobs at abc27
Submit A News Tip
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 Rescan
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire
Press Releases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs Near Me
Search
Please enter a search term.
Local Business Beat
Golf Galaxy soon opening first Midstate store
New mystery box store now open at Colonial Park Mall
Cancer survivor opens new bakery in Gettysburg
Popular chicken franchise opening first PA location
Local Chick-fil-A announces temporary closure
Local professional pickleball facility opening
LeSean McCoy’s Harrisburg housing complex breaking ground
More Local Business Beat
Denim Coffee Co. sets grand opening date for 5th …
Changes coming to The Shops at Rockvale
McAlister’s Deli opening new Midstate location
Young baker opening first shop in Gettysburg
New French inspired all-day cafe now open in Lancaster …
Disney store at Hershey Tanger Outlets closes
BBQ food truck in Cumberland County to open brick …
Local News
Woman sentenced for local crime spree
Golf Galaxy soon opening first Midstate store
Are venomous snakes found in Pennsylvania?
Where to celebrate World Axe Throwing Day
Rabbittransit looks beyond Pa. to boost ridership
York County man accused of drug trafficking: DOJ
New veteran’s memorial closer to becoming reality
UPMC’s Minutes Matter initiative introduced for locals
View All Local News
Business
‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2024 and Disney sets two ‘Star …
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as inflation …
Golf Galaxy soon opening first Midstate store
Bunge to buy Viterra in $18 billion deal that would …
GM, Samsung SDI teaming to build more than $3B EV …
UK wages rise sharply in April, set to bolster expectations …
View All Business
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos