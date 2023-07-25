YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two local organizations came together to unveil their newest affordable housing community in York.

Creating Opportunities in Neighborhood Environments (CONE) in partnership with the York Housing Authority (YHA), recently opened a new affordable housing community called The Homes at Thackston Park II, which is located at 320 West College Avenue, across the street from phase one of The Homes at Thackston Park.

According to the YHA, this newly constructed 50-unit affordable housing development broke ground back in February of 2022. The 17 neo-classic designed buildings were erected following the demolition of the 32-unit Codorus Homes Complex, which was the City of York’s first public housing development, which was constructed over 60 years ago.

The Homes at Thackston Park features 50 housing units that vary from one-bedroom units to five-bedroom units. Each of the 17 buildings is home to two to six units per building. According to the YHA, these units vary from 747 square feet to 1,700 square feet in size.

It should be noted that the general contractor for the project was Harkins Builders, based out of Maryland.

“We are excited to officially launch this vital community housing resource, which offers families with limited incomes an affordable and safe place to live,” said York Housing Authority’s Executive Director Regina S. Mitchell who serves as Secretary to the Board of CONE said. “The 50-unit housing development will support sustainability, community connectivity, and the well-being of York City for years to come.”

In total, this housing project cost $20 million. According to the YHA, CONE secured federal, state, and local funding that was required to complete the project.

To live in the new affordable community, future residents will need to fall within the community minimum and maximum income limits; with the minimum being based on bedroom size and the maximum being based on family size. According to a spokesperson, the example provided regarding these income limits is as follows:

“A 2-bedroom income must be $22,986 annual gross income for a 50% income tier unit and the maximum income for a 50% income tier unit and a family size of 4 is $48,450.”

The Homes at Thackston Park II held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 14 in honor of the communities grand opening.

“It was an honor to join together with so many members of the community for the official grand opening of The Homes at Thackston Park II. We look forward to welcoming families into the homes and seeing the positive impact the modern housing development will have on the local community,” Mitchell added.