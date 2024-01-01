NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) — A local bar and grill that recently closed its doors last month, just announced that it will be reopening soon under new management.

abc27 news reported last week, when the owners of the Bourbon Mill in Adams County closed their doors back on Friday, December 22.

According to the owners, they had first purchased the property at 4797 York Road back in 2019, prior to opening the new establishment in January of 2020. This opening came after eleven months of renovations.

On December 13, the Bourbon Mill shared on Facebook that they would be closing their doors.

“It is bittersweet to type these words, yet, as stated in my opening sentence, we all have pieces we will take, and leave behind, with our time and memories created at Bourbon Mill,” the Bourbon Mill previously shared.

At the time of this initial announcement, it was still unknown who the new owners would become or what would come of the Bourbon Mill.

Most recently on Friday, December 29 the Bourbon Mill shared a post on Facebook confirming that they would be reopening their doors under new management.

According to the announcement, the Bourbon Mill will officially reopen on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.