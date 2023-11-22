HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Jamaican restaurant will soon be relocating, and opening a new location at Midtown in Harrisburg.

Got Jerk Island Grill & Juice Bar is relocating from their previous location on Union Deposit Road, to a new 1,943 square foot space on 1313 North 2nd Street, according to NAICIR.

Owners Ben Anderson and Ray Dixon teamed up with Chef Kenny Henny, who is a Jamaican native that recently moved to Central Pennsylvania. According to the release, Kenny initially started a solo venture when he first established Got Jerk, LLC, which was most known for boasting flavorful, Caribbean-inspired jerk sauce.

“The natural spices offered in the Caribbean are unlike anywhere else in the world,” Kenny said. “If I was going to be happy in America, I knew I had to bring the Caribbean to Harrisburg.”

Following his solo venture, he realized that he needed the help of local businessmen since he was more accustomed to cooking rather than doing business – this is when the partnership with Anderson and Dixon first came to be.

Together, the partners started a fully operational manufacturing plant that offers a wide variety of Got Jerk! sauces.

If you are interested in checking out what sauces Got Jerk has to offer online, you can click here.

According to NAICIR, the new location for Got Jerk Island Grill & Juice Bar in Midtown is expected to open its doors at the new space in early 2024.

“We’re very proud to have this opportunity,” Anderson said. “It’s an honor to bring our flavors

from home to the masses here in Central PA.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.