HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local candy store that was located in the Broad Street Market recently announced that it will be closing.

Sweet 717 was first established in Harrisburg by owner Jess Kost back in 2009. This locally owned candy store has always been located inside the Broad Street Market, and over the course of eight years has become known for offering a wide variety of fudge and other hand-made candies as well.

You can click here to see Sweet 717’s candy menu.

According to a Thursday, December 7 Facebook post, Sweet 717 will be officially closing its doors by the end of this year. Kost says that the business is not where it needs to be and adds that “business has been suffering dramatically since the July fire.”

Moving forward, Kost said that she will try to keep Sweet 717 open and operational through the holidays, and will then halt all production once the remainder of their products are sold out.

“This is not a decision taken lightly or made easily,” Kost said on Facebook. “However every aspect of my health is telling me this is the right time and the right thing to do.”

“This community has inspired, challenged, and changed me in ways I think I’ll still be realizing for many years to come. Thank you are two words that simply will not suffice.”

