LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Caribbean-style restaurant recently closed its doors in Lancaster County and will soon be replaced with a new Korean eatery.

Callaloo, which was a Caribbean restaurant located at 351 North Mulberry Street, had announced back on November 23 that it would be closing its doors.

According to the Facebook announcement, the business says that although Callaloo is closing its doors after being operational for the past six and half years, they have other plans that will be coming to the Midstate in the future.

“We’re not done writing but it’s time for a new chapter. We have some amazing ideas we’re working on and we can’t wait to share them with you,” Callaloo said on Facebook.

The final day of operation for Callaloo was on Sunday, December 31.

In addition to their announced closure, Callaloo also shared that a new restaurant would be taking its place.

The new “Korean dinner experience” named SeoulMates Korean Kitchen will soon come to occupy the space on North Mulberry Street. According to a post from earlier today, the new Korean eatery will begin serving its seven-course dinner experience every Monday starting on January 15.

Reservations for these Monday dinners can be made by calling or texting (424)225-0799.

According to SeoulMates Korean Kitchen, they will be opening for a la carte dinner service next week and will run until Friday, March 15.

“Stay tuned for an opening date, dinner menus and dining information. We look forward to serving you in 2024,” the restaurant added.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.