HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time winery with two locations in the Midstate recently announced its upcoming closure.

The long-time West Hanover Winery recently announced on its website that it will close down all its operations later this month. According to owner George Kline, he and his wife decided to close the winery since he is currently dealing with health problems, in addition to being “ready to enjoy life” now that he 83 years old.

“I have been having some health problems and I am 83 years old,” Kline explained. “After doing it [for 31 years] I just don’t want to do it anymore.”

The West Hanover Winery has two locations in the Midstate:

7646 Jonestown Road (Harrisburg, Pa.) 3416 Saint Peter’s Road (Pottstown, Pa.)

According to Kline, he closed down his Pottstown location last week on Friday, December 1, and the West Hanover Winery location in Harrisburg is slated to officially close its doors on Sunday, December 31.

Though the winery is closing soon, Kline told ABC27 news that he still has 3,000 gallons of wine for sale in bulk. If you are interested in having enough wine to last you a lifetime, you can call (717)-608-0244

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.