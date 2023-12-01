CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A new youth Esports training facility will soon be hosting its official, public grand opening event in Cumberland County.

The new Valhallan Esports Training Arena franchise, which can be found at 101 North St. Johns Church Road in Camp Hill, will be hosting a public grand opening event on Saturday, December 9.

This public grand opening will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will give guests a chance to check out the new space, learn about the programs, and enjoy a free game trial.

The event will be on a first come first serve basis.

According to Valhallan of Camp Hill, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., kids ages 7 to 12 will be given gaming priority, and kids ages 13 to 17 will be able to try the gaming units from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. During this event, there will be various promotions and giveaways which includes a prize drawing for a chance to win a new PlayStation 5 console.

Players who enroll in a monthly membership will be able to enter the drawing.

The Valhallan franchise of Camp Hill is owned and operated by Andrew and Traci Aultman, who held a pre-grand opening of the new training arena back on Thursday, November 30.

“We’ve worked hard to create a special space where kids feel empowered to take their love for gaming to the next level,” Andrew Aultman said. “We want to be a positive and safe way for parents to support their children’s passion for gaming while incorporating education and life skills. Community, confidence, sportsmanship, fun — all the things parents and kids want from extracurricular activities — that’s where Valhallan comes in.”

Valhallan is designed to provide its youth members with education, life skills, and inclusive competition in the world of Esports. According to their website, the new location will offer monthly memberships for players to join the team, Esports tournaments, summer camps, and workshops.

Valhallan was founded by CEO David Graham and this Esports company first opened in Houston, Texas, according to their website.

