CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chick-fil-A recently confirmed that a restaurant in Franklin County will soon be closing its doors in preparation for major renovations.

abc27 news reported back in June 2023 when Land Development Plans for renovations to the Chick-fil-A restaurant, located at 970 Norland Avenue, were first submitted to the Borough of Chambersburg.

At the time of this reporting, it was still unknown when the renovations would take place and how long renovations were expected to take.

The renovations scheduled for this location include the reconfiguring of the drive-thru lanes to enhance traffic flow and the addition of designated pick-up areas in the dining room and parking lot to improve the guest experience.

New canopies will also be installed over the new drive-thru lanes.

According to Deputy Manager for the Borough of Chambersburg Phil Wolgemuth, the Town Council officially approved the final Land Development Plans for the renovations on July 31, 2023. Then on October 23, the Borough issued a Land Use Permit for Chick-fil-A to move forward with the renovations.

The Chambersburg restaurant is planning to officially close its doors in the Summer of 2024, according to Chick-fil-A Inc. Once renovations begin, they are expected to take approximately four to six weeks, pending any delays.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.