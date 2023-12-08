LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The longtime Midstate coffee shop named Coffee Co. recently announced the anticipated grand opening date of their newest location.

abc27 news reported back in August 2023 when the owners of Coffee Co. first announced that they would soon be opening their 5th location in the Midstate.

Coffee Co. was first established back in 1983 when it opened at the Lancaster Shopping Center on 1639 Lititz Pike, which still exists today. According to the current owners John and Heidi Smucker, they acquired the Coffee Co. business in 2015 and have since continued to expand its footprint.

To date, Coffee Co. has three other storefront locations at:

2350 Lincoln Highway East (Mill Creek location, opened 2017)

504 East Main Street (New Holland location, opened 2020)

245 Bloomfield Drive (Lititz location, opened 2021)

The brand new Coffee Co. location will be opening at the Brookside development on 2151 State Road. According to John, the new coffee shop occupies an approximately 2,600-square-foot space and will be capable of seating around 70 guests at a time.

Like the other four locations, this new Coffee Co. will boast the same full food and drink menu, which you can check out by clicking here.

According to John, the new Coffee Co. is slated to open its doors next week on Wednesday, December 13. Upon opening, their hours of operation will be Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If you are interested in applying for a job at one of the various Coffee Co. locations in the Midstate you can apply by clicking here.

