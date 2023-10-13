CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned cafe and restaurant in Carlisle recently announced that it is permanently closing its doors.

The Sage Cafe in Carlisle recently announced on Facebook that they would be closing their doors permanently on Friday, October 13. According to the announcement, the owners cited financial challenges as the primary reason for their sudden closure.

“Your support through these last two years has been appreciated. We would like to extend our gratitude to each of you for allowing us to be a part of your celebrations and memories,” Sage Cafe said on Facebook.

The cafe is owned and operated by Taryn Padlo, who opened the establishment’s doors back in 2020 at 22 West Pomfret Street. Previously, the 2,500-square-foot space was occupied by Piatto’s Trattoria.

According to the announcement, the Sage Cafe will be honoring gift cards following their closure – customers who want a refund are encouraged to email tfarhat@sagecafecarlisle.com

