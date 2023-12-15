CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Planet Fitness location officially announced that it has reopened following a recent remodel.

According to Planet Fitness, their facility located at 1186 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle is now re-opened after undergoing a remodel.

These recent upgrades to this fitness facility includes three laydown tanning beds, one upright tanning bed, one upright ‘hybrid’ tanning bed, one Wellness Pod, and two Hydro Pods.

The Carlisle Planet Fitness’s hours of operation are:

Mondays – Thursdays // 24 hours

Fridays // 12 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays – Sundays // 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

abc27 news also covered a new Planet Fitness that made its official debut in Lancaster County on Friday, December 15. This new Lancaster location can be found at 1515 Lititz Pike.

