MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two new businesses recently celebrated their grand openings in Cumberland County.

According to the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce, a new massage parlor and a new nail salon recently celebrated their perspective grand openings.

New massage parlor:

The new massage parlor at 38 West Allen Street, called Dragon Hand Massage, is owned and operated by Abigail Charles. Charles started her initial training at the Institute of Bodywork Studio in Texas, before continuing her education and licensing at Harrisburg Area Community College.

The new location is going to offer a wide variety of massage options and services that focus on what relaxes and benefits individual clients.

“What relaxes one person may not relax another,” Charles explained. “In a tailored massage, relaxation and therapeutic modalities will be blended as necessary to achieve the client’s massage goals. I believe in finding what works best for my clients.”

To make an appointment at Dragon Hand Massage, you can call (717)-790-1212 or send an email to abigail@dragonhandmassage.com

New nail salon:

In addition to the new massage parlor, a new nail salon named NiqNiq & Eternity Nail Lounge celebrated its grand opening at 5004 Lenker Street. The location was opened as a combined effort between owners Shaniqua White and Oveanah Mills.

Their new location specializes in being a gel-based nail salon, while also offering a variety of other services such as artificial nail enhancements, gel x nails, manicures, and pedicures.

“The purpose of NiqNiq & Eternity Nail Lounge is to empower individuals to enhance their beauty, self-confidence, and well-being through the artistry of nail care,” Ms. White said. “We are committed to providing a welcoming and relaxing environment. Our salon is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, quality, and hygiene while staying at the forefront of industry trends. We aim to be a place where our customers feel pampered, rejuvenated, and inspired to embrace their uniqueness.”

This new location is by appointment only – to book an appointment you can call (717)-833-4661 or visit their website by clicking here.