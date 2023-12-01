HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time cafe location in Harrisburg has officially closed its doors ahead of its relocation.

Cafe Fresco‘s last day at their 3352 Paxton Street location in Harrisburg finally arrived earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post by Cafe Fresco, the popular cafe officially closed its doors at the end of the day on Thursday, November 30. The restaurant says that it will soon be relocating to a new space at the Blue Ridge Village on Linglestown Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Upon its grand re-opening, Cafe Fresco will be joining multiple other tenants at the Blue Ridge Village, which includes Starbucks, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Tide Cleaners, AT&T, and LinkBank.

The official reopening of Cafe Fresco is still unknown, but the owners said that they will keep its customers updated on Facebook.

