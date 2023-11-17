CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This past week, the Department of Agriculture found four Midstate restaurants to be out of compliance with 59 inspection violations.

Cumberland County:

West Shore Diner (1011 State Street)

On Saturday, November 11, this Lemoyne-based diner was cited with twenty-four inspection violations. The inspector says that during their visit, they saw numerous locations throughout the diner that had items such as cigarettes, cell phones, and drinks sitting on the same shelves as food contact items. According to the report, the inspector also found numerous mouse-like droppings in the hand-washing sink and under the dishwasher; they also saw several black flies flying in and out of the trash cans in this area as well. Lastly, the report cited multiple instances of food debris accumulation around the establishment, that they say needs cleaning.

Mifflin County:

Milroy Dairy Queen (5055 Old Highway 22 Reedsville)

On Tuesday, November 14, this local Dairy Queen location was found to be out of compliance with six inspection violations. According to the report, the inspector found approximately 100 mouse droppings in the walk-in cooler, the mop closet, and an area being used as a storage closet. The inspector’s report also says that they observed a build-up of dirt, grease, and food underneath the fryer. Lastly, the inspector says that they also saw drain flies in the dishware washing area.

York County:

Chef Lama Indian Cuisine (3320 East Market Street)

On Wednesday, November 15, this Indian eatery received twelve inspection violations. During this inspection, there was soil and grease-encrusted fry cooking equipment seen, as well as dirt and soil build-up throughout the kitchen, dishwashing area, and prep areas. The inspector also says that the establishment was reusing single-use aluminum foil multiple times for covering hot plates, which is not allowed. Lastly, the inside of the microwave, the blade of the can opener, and other food contact surface areas were found to have an excess of old food residue on them.

Sal’s Pizza (437 South Main Street)

On Monday, November 13, the inspector issued seventeen inspection violations to this pizzeria. According to the inspector, there were commercially processed and ready-to-eat refrigerated food items that were held for more than 24 hours, without being marked with the date it was opened. The inspector went on to say that their hood system was inadequate due to the visible build-up of grease on the walls, ceilings, and fixtures. Additionally, the back exit door of the establishment had large gaps, which could result in insects, rodents, and other animals entering the eatery.

The Department of Agriculture has a searchable database of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website. If you come across a dirty restaurant, you can file a complaint on the department’s website.