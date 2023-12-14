CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — This week in the Midstate we had a new disc golf course and a coffee cafe open up to the public, and a local candy maker who announced her shop’s upcoming closure.

A new 18 ‘hole’ disc golf course was recently opened to the public in Lebanon County. The new course was the result of a 12-month effort from a range of local volunteers who helped to construct the new course. It is open seven days a week from dawn until dusk.

This long-time Midstate coffee business recently opened its fifth brick-and-mortar location. The new Coffee Co. features a full food and drink menu and is capable of accommodating about 70 guests at a time. The new location is open seven days a week and had its grand opening on Wednesday, December 13.

Sweet 717 is a locally owned candy shop that operated a stand out of the Broad Street Market for the past eight years. Recently, the owner announced that she would be closing the shop down after the holidays. The owner says that businesses have suffered drastically ever since the July fire that burned the market down.

