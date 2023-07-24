MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally famous, family-owned diner in Central Pennsylvania will soon celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Kuppy’s Diner first opened its doors in Middletown, Dauphin County back on August 6, 1933. The original owner of the family-run business was named Percy Kupp, who is the great-grandfather of the current owner and operator Greg Kupp. Greg now runs the breakfast diner alongside his wife Carol Kupp.

Old photograph of Kuppy’s Diner

According to Carol, she and her husband first acquired the long-time staple in the Middletown community back in 1991. Although this is when Carol and Greg came to own the family business, it’s important to note that Greg had previously been working at the restaurant for 48 years.

“Not much has changed [since Kuppy’s Diner first opened],” Carol explained. “I like to tell people that our diner is like a time capsule – things in the restaurant are done the same way as they were when we first opened, because it has been run by the same family for six generations.”

From the décor, the family ownership, and even the restaurant’s location; almost everything has stayed the same for the past 90 years of being in business. According to Carol, the only exception to this are the changes the family recently made to their hours of operation – today Kuppy’s Diner only serves breakfast.

According to Carol, some of the most popular menu offerings at Kuppy’s Diner currently consists of:

Eggs, potatoes, and bacon

Cream fried beef (aka ‘Chipped Beef’)

Eggs Benedict & Crab Benedict

Grilled scrapple

Baked oatmeal

Sausage gravy and busicuits

It should be noted that Kuppy’s Diner also has weekend specials that change from week to week.

“A lot of people tell us that our diner is the best part of their day. For many people, this is a place to meet and catch up, or this is just a place that they have been coming to for years,” Carol added. “It’s heartwarming to hear the people who have been coming in for years say ‘this is exactly how I remember it’.”

Today, Kuppy’s Diner is equipped with six booths, four tables, and 11 stools at their counter – enough seating for 51 customers at a time. Kuppy’s Diner is, and always has been located at 12 Brown Street in Middletown and their hours of operation are:

Tuesdays – Sundays // 7 a.m. to Noon

Closed on Mondays

“This is definitely a landmark in this community,” Carol affirmed. “It’s been through a lot over 90 years – things have come and gone, but Kuppy’s still stands. [Kuppy’s Diner] is a neat legacy to be a part of, and it’s great to be able to be a part of and give back to this community.”

According to Carol, she believes that the original owner, Percy Kupp, would be proud to see how far the diner has come.