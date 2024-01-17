GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Five Below will soon be unveiling a new store location at a popular Gettysburg shopping center.

According to a recent Facebook post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Five Below is slated to open the doors to a new location at the Marshalls Plaza, located on 1275 Lincoln Highway.

The new Five Below retail store is going to occupy an 11,109-square-foot space, which was formerly occupied by the Beer Mart. The new store is going to be joining other stores such as Marshalls, Starbucks, Dollar Tree, and more.

Recently, abc27 news reported on a new Five Below opening in Harrisburg at the High Pointe Commons Shopping Mall. At the time of this opening, a Five Below spokesperson said that the new location was part of the company’s national expansion plan.

abc27 news reached out to Five Below for more information but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.