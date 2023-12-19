GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new museum that opened its doors in Gettysburg back in April was recently nominated for USA Today’s “Best New Museum” award.

As part of USA Today’s 2024 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, the new Beyond the Battle museum, brought to you by the Adams County Historical Society, has been nominated for the ‘Best New Museum’ award.

“Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum is thrilled to be in the running for USA Today’s Best New Museum,” the Adams County Historical Society said. “We are honored to be nominated alongside museums in some of the biggest cities in the country including Washington D.C., San Francisco, Las Vegas, and New York City. The support, both locally and nationally, has been tremendous thus far, and we hope to keep the momentum going over the last few days of the competition. Thank you to everyone who has voted for us and continues to vote for us daily.”

The new Beyond the Battle museum is just one of sixteen nominees, which are located all across the United States. According to USA Today, the following nominations include:

Africatown Heritage House (Mobile, Alabama)

Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum (Atchison, Kansas)

Buffalo AKG Art Museum (Buffalo, New York)

Capital Jewish Museum (Washington, D.C.)

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture (Riverside, California)

Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania)

Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco (San Francisco, California)

International African American Museum (Charleston, South Carolina)

Jackie Robinson Museum (New York City, New York)

MIT Museum (Cambridge, Massachusetts)

Moonshot Museum (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Museum of Broadway (New York City, New York)

The Punk Rock Museum (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Rubell Museum DC (Washington, D.C.)

Telfair Children’s Art Museum in the Jepson Center (Savannah, Georgia)

World War II American Experience (Gettysburg, Pennsylvania)

To explore all of the various nominees and to cast your vote for your favorite new museum, you can click here.

Participants are able to cast a vote once per day until voting ends on Monday, December 25 at noon ET. According to USA Today, the winners of the competition will be announced on Friday, January 5.

