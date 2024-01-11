MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A global franchise that offers a variety of Pilates classes will soon be opening a new location in Cumberland County.

According to a recent Facebook post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Club Pilates franchise location will soon be opening its doors in a 2,320-square-foot space at 6040 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

This will be the second Club Pilates to open its doors in the Midstate – currently there is another studio that can be found in Lancaster County at The Shoppes at Belmont, located at 1567 Fruitville Pike.

Club Pilates is now part of Xponential Fitness, which is the largest franchise group of boutique fitness brands, according to its website. Club Pilates was first founded in San Diego back in 2007 and today the Pilates franchise runs more than 8 million workouts every year.

Upon the new Mechanicsburg Club Pilates’ grand opening, it will be joining other businesses such as Dave’s Hot Chicken, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and Cloud 10 Car Wash.

The leasing agents for the property were Cale Bruso, Justin Willits, Brad Rohrbaugh, and Chad Stine of Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate.

