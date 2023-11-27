LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned bar & grill recently unveiled its new upstairs 70s-themed bar and lounge.

Jason Shirk and Joabi Leflar, who are the owners of The Corner at Musser, recently showcased their newest 70s-themed bar and lounge space on the upstairs of their location at 253 East Chestnut Street.

The new space is now called, The Shag Bar.

Shirk and Leflar, in addition to two other silent partners, first opened The Corner at Musser back in August 2023. Prior to its opening, Shirk had worked at Valentino’s Cafe and Leflar had worked at the American Bar & Grill – both of which are based in Lancaster County.

According to The Corner at Musser’s marketing manager Sarah Dantinne, the newly renovated upstairs 70s-themed Shag Bar features a new bar section with 4 taps and enough seating for about 27 guests.

The Shag Bar space officially opened on Wednesday, November 22, and its hours of operation are 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The Corner at Musser on the other hand, is open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

If you are interested in seeing what The Corner at Musser and The Shag bar has to offer, you can click here.

It is important to mention that in addition to The Shag Bar and The Corner at Musser, the owners also operate The Carryout, located at 210 North Shippen Street. This corner store location offers alcoholic beverages to-go.

For five months leading up to The Shag Bar’s grand opening, the owner of a vintage antique store, called Space, had been helping to gather vintage items for The Shag Bar, and they also contributed to the interior design of the new space.

According to Dantinne, The Shag Bar may expand its hours of operation in the near future.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.