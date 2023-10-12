LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A groundbreaking ceremony was recently held for the construction of a new veterinary clinic in Lancaster.

Pine Creek Animal Hospital, alongside Oak Tree Development Group, recently broke ground on their newest veterinary clinic this past Tuesday, October 10. According to Pine Creek Animal Hospital, the new facility will be replacing one of its current locations at 2100 Stone Mill Road in Lancaster.

The new animal clinic will be situated at the Lime Spring Square shopping center, which is on 206 Rohrerstown Road. According to Pine Creek Animal Hospital, as a result of constructing this much larger facility, they expect to double their staff over the course of the next two years – bringing their team from 18 to approximately 35.

Once constructed, the new 6,400-square-foot facility will feature 10 exam rooms, 40 parking spaces, and other larger spaces for surgical and dental procedures. According to Oak Tree Development Group, they will be investing $1.3 million for the hospital’s construction and site work; additionally, the owner of Pine Creek Animal Hospital, Dr. Ashley Tuma, will spend more than $200,000 on new x-rays, ultrasounds, laboratory, and other equipment.

“To be able to not only care for more pets in our community, but to do so in a more efficient way will be incredible,” Dr. Tuma said.

According to Pine Creek Animal Hospital’s website, they will offer a wide variety services for their pet patients which includes: Allergy management, Behavioral counseling, Dentistry, Diagnostic and Therapeutic, Dietary Counseling, Electrocardiography, Emergency services, Flea & Tick control, Laboratory, Ultrasound, Radiology, and a lot more.

The new Pine Creek Animal Hospital is expected to open in March 2024 and will be located behind the Citadel Credit Union. The general contractor for the build is Heck Construction, the architect is Core Design Group, and the land planner is RGS Associates.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.