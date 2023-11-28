HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local retailer will soon be unveiling their holiday pop-up shop next week in Hershey.

Stay Apparel Co. recently announced that it will soon be opening its holiday pop-shop on Thursday, December 7. According to the company, they will be hosting their pop-up shop in the historic trolley-stop building at the Hershey History Center, which is located at 40 Northeast Drive.

It should be noted that the Hershey History Center is situated right across from the Starbucks at the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

In addition to the historic 9.5-foot by 7-foot trolley pop-up shop, Stay Apparel Co. will also have an eight-foot wooden Christmas tree with four head cutouts for guests to take pictures with.

“This will give new meaning to the term ‘shop small’,” founder of Stay Apparel Co. Neal Goulet said. “It’s a cozy space that will be filled with our vintage-inspired tees and accessories and a curated selection of household and gift items, all made in the USA.”

This local pop-up shop will be in operation on the following days and times:

December 7-9 // 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 14-17 // 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 21 – 24 // 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is important to note that their hours of operation may change in the future depending on customer interest. To stay up to date with the hours of operation or for more information you can visit www.stayapparel.com and www.hersheyhistory.org.

