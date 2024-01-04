WEST YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic bakery warehouse in York County will soon be reimagined and transformed into a multi-tenant entertainment complex.

According to the developer of the project Ben Sutton, the family-owned Fisher SP Property, LLC is currently renovating the historic J.B. Fishel’s Bakery warehouse, which is located at 1501 West King Street.

They call this new adaptive reuse conversion of the warehouse, ‘The Bakery Project’, and the planning for it began about a year ago.

“After the last tenant left, we tried marketing the warehouse as industrial use, but we didn’t really get any interest,” Sutton explained. “There just isn’t much of a need for small industrial spaces in York anymore.”

The former J.B, Fishel’s bakery building.

The former J.B. Fishel’s Bakery warehouse is a two-story, 52,000-square-foot space, that Sutton says is going to be home to approximately 25 different vendors. It is important to note that each of these future vendor spaces is going to vary in size.

The vision for the project is for these vendors to consist of brewery taprooms, wineries, food vendors, and retail vendors. Additionally, Sutton says that he wants to bring different forms of entertainment into The Bakery Project, such as an arcade, an escape room, some skill-based games, rage rooms, and a lot more.

He also hopes to offer live forms of entertainment as well.

Although the project is still in the early stages, Sutton said that they are currently looking for interested vendors. In fact, he said that if vendors sign on now to be a part of The Bakery Project, he would be able to customize some of the spaces to suit the vendor’s specific needs.

If you are a vendor and are interested in being a part of The Bakery Project you can reach out to thebakeryproject2024@gmail.com or call (717)-309-8674.

“We are looking to breathe new life into our community and local economy through the adaptive reuse of a functionally obsolete industrial building,” Sutton added. “We are looking to preserve the historical appearance from an aesthetic perspective while creating a vibrant functional atmosphere, offering jobs to the community via expansion opportunities for existing small businesses as well as a place for new entrepreneurs a place to call home.”

According to Sutton, The Bakery Project is about a year away from making its official debut in York County.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.