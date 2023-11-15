LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned indoor children’s playground recently expanded and will soon be opening its doors in Lancaster City.

With 30 years of experience in the childcare industry, New York native Denise Evans, with assistance from her husband Roy Evans, will soon be opening her second Busy Bodies Play Cafe later this month.

According to Denise, about eight years ago she opened her first child care center, called Village of Love Early Learning Academy at 515 Hershey Avenue in Lancaster. Years after her first childcare venture, she unveiled her new indoor children’s playground concept, called Busy Bodies Play Cafe, which debuted at the Shops at Rockvale back in February of 2022.

Denise says that the main goal of her indoor playground is to enhance a child’s creativity while also helping to repair children’s communication and interpersonal skills, which she believes suffered greatly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being in the business of childcare after the pandemic was very discouraging,” Denise explained. “Many children lost a lot of their interpersonal and communication skills, so we decided to take it back to the basics and created a place where we can let kids play and just be kids again!”

Busy Bodies Play Cafe offers a wide range of play sections for children ages 1 to 6 years old. According to Denise, the new location will also hold weekly classes for children to participate in such as music classes, children’s Zumba, children’s yoga, and more!

Denise says that she can also host children’s birthday parties, but those will predominantly be held at their other locations.

Busy Bodies Play Cafe will be opening its second location on Thursday, November 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.. The new location can be found in a 3,700-square-foot space on 171 North Queen Street.

This new location’s hours of operation will be:

Mondays – Fridays // 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays // 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“[Opening tomorrow] feels pretty good,” Denise added. “This is such a beautiful place and being in a growing city is just so exciting!”